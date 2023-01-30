Sushi restaurant gets flagged for 8 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

A popular sushi restaurant chain just got hit with several infractions at one of its locations in Toronto by health inspectors this week.

Monkey Sushi, located at 461 Danforth Avenue, received the infractions and is one of eight locations of the sushi chain. The restaurant is well-known for its extensive menu full of bento boxes, party trays, specialty rolls and lunch combos.

This location received a conditional pass notice on Jan. 24 after inspectors detected eight infractions, one of them crucial, five of them significant and two of them minor.

The crucial infraction involved failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration."

The five significant infractions included failing to "ensure equipment surface cleaned as necessary," failing to "keep poisonous substance in container bearing identifying label," and "use poisonous substance under conditions contaminating food."

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe wesbite.

Although the sushi chain location racked up eight infractions, they received a conditional pass notice from health inspectors and will remain open as they begin working through the highlighted issues.

This isn't the first time the sushi chain has been flagged by Toronto inspectors. Another Monkey Sushi restaurant, located at 493 Bloor Street West, also received a conditional pass from health inspectors late last year.