IKEA is offering three-course Valentine's Day dinners in Toronto
The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner, and to celebrate, IKEA has something sweet for customers.
On Valentine’s Day, ticket holders can head into participating IKEA locations across Canada and get an affordable date night with two three-course meals for just $39.99.
Each adult ticket includes a starter, main, dessert, and mocktail. For the entree, folks can choose from the following:
Starter, dessert, and mocktail options will vary by location.
Both Nordic fruit water and mocktails are included in ticket prices, but any alcohol must be purchased separately.
IKEA
Join the conversation Load comments