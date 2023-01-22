IKEA is offering three-course Valentine's Day dinners in Toronto

The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner, and to celebrate, IKEA has something sweet for customers.

On Valentine’s Day, ticket holders can head into participating IKEA locations across Canada and get an affordable date night with two three-course meals for just $39.99.

Each adult ticket includes a starter, main, dessert, and mocktail. For the entree, folks can choose from the following:

Meatballs with spiced potatoes served with fresh herbs, arugula, and pea salad with turmeric sour cream sauce.

Plant balls with curry cauliflower, lime & coconut sauce, served with green beans and red pepper salsa.

Salmon served with vegetable vermicelli, Sichuan vegetables, and sauteed sesame coriander sauce.

Starter, dessert, and mocktail options will vary by location.

Both Nordic fruit water and mocktails are included in ticket prices, but any alcohol must be purchased separately.