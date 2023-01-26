Eat & Drink
Restaurant chain ranked one of the best places to work in Canada

The results are in, and Forbes has released its list of Canada's Best Employers, and only one restaurant company cracked the top 40.

The Keg Steakhouse & Bar managed to come in third place, making it the only food industry company in the top 40 to make the list. Subway was the next closest at 45.

Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista to compile data from a survey of more than 12,000 Canadians working for companies and institutions with at least 500 employees.

This information included how likely the participants were to recommend their current employer. That key factor (and others) were used to create the final list of 300.

The company has well over 10,000 employees.

The steakhouse even managed to score a higher rating than Microsoft, Lululemon, and even Google. Sheridan College placed first on the annual list.

Hector Vasquez
