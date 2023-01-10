The fanciest apples in the world are now for sale in Toronto

Attention all apple lovers! T&T Supermarkets are offering premium apples for a limited time only, and you won't want to miss a bite.

An Instagram post by T&T Supermarket shows the premium apples packaged individually on top of a silky cushion in a luxurious red box.

According to the post, an "Envy Apple naturally stays white for longer and is the only apple of the premium variety that can be enjoyed year round."

Envy is a trademarked brand of the Scilate apple variety, developed in New Zealand by HortResearch and patented in 2009.

The apples are mostly red with yellow specks, with a thick peel and a pale yellow flesh. They were born using natural plant-breeding methods, in a crossing between Braeburn and Royal Gala apples.

They are described as having a sweet, sophisticated flavour, with an uplifting fresh aroma, and a delightfully satisfying crunch.

According to T&T Supermarket, the apples are only a promotional item and will only be available until supplies last for this week.

The 4 lb. gift box runs for $14.43, according to the T&T website.