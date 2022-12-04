15 heated and covered patios in Toronto where you can eat outside during the winter

Covered and heated patios in Toronto for winter mean you can eat outside comfortably during the next few months. These have the coziest outdoor spaces possible and menus that will stick your ribs as temperatures continue to drop.

Here are some winter patios in Toronto where you can eat outside.

The patio at this Bloorcourt restaurant is practically like another dining room with three types of heaters so it's totally winterized and warm. They serve Italian food, and are attached to a movie theatre.

Half the patio is covered at this King East pub and there are also walls and heaters, so it's going to be nice and toasty while it's open all winter long. They specialize in Caesars, which is perfect since it's basically the official Canadian beverage of winter day drinking outdoors.

The completely winterized all-season patio at this Danforth restaurant that serves oysters and burgers is covered and heated to withstand the elements.

The covered and heated patio at this legendary Little Italy bar known for its warming pizza, pasta, seafood and soup (plus beer, of course) should be open until late December for outdoor eats.

Head to the covered, heated patio at this Leslieville restaurant and bar for half price oyster specials.

Calamari, burgers, pizza and sausage will all warm you up from the inside while you stay cozy on the outside at this Bloordale Greek restaurant with a fully winterized patio setup.



Though the rooftop patio at this Little Italy restaurant closes for the winter, they have a covered, heated patio on the west side of the building that's open throughout the winter for Italian meals outside.

This King West patio at this clubby Greek restaurant is enclosed with glass and equipped with heaters to keep you cozy all winter while dining on meals of Greek salad, salt-crusted fish and chicken souvlaki.

As long as the temperature is above freezing this West Queen West bistro's patio will serve French food like cote de boeuf that's sure to stick to your ribs on a cold winter evening.

A full renovation of the patio at this Roncesvalles Village brewery has transformed it into an all-season wonderland that still has actual trees inside for a true indoor-outdoor feel. The thoughtful menu pairs well with beer brewed on the premises.

This Leslieville Mexican restaurant has a covered and heated patio so you can keep the fiesta going into the winter months with tacos, enchiladas and cocktails.

It practically feels like you're inside on a patio equipped with full roofing, walls and windows at this Cabbagetown restaurant serving Italian fare like calamari and pasta.

You can dine on sushi and Wagyu steak when you're above it all on this fully winterized rooftop patio on Wellington in the King West area sitting atop 1 Hotel.

The swanky heated patio at this South Core steakhouse has eight TV's and a full bar so you'll barely know you're feet away from the freezing outdoors.

This restaurant just off King West on Portland has a patio that's covered, heated and always open for upscale dinners of seafood, burgers and cocktails.