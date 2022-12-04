Toronto Caribbean restaurant brings in famous chef to try to turn its year around

A beloved Toronto restaurant and bakery is bringing in a legendary Caribbean chef to try to turn the year around, after permanently closing its most well-known location.

Fahmee Bakery revealed in an Instagram post this week that, "2022 was probably our worst year in our 40 year history."

"We lost our oldest, most important, and prolific location in Scarborough back in May," the post reads. "We have not been the same since."

Although Fahmee says they are trying to rebuild their business, they are still fighting with insurance to get a fair amount of funding to push things forward.

The post reveals that without the patties, Fahmee's Weston location was struggling so hard, they had to close it temporarily and even tried to sell the place.

That's when the bakery decided to call in retired chef, and legend in the Toronto Caribbean community, Nutsman.

"Throughout the 90's Nutsman made his living selling fine dishes out his van back, outside of parties, clubs, bashments. If you have parents around the Caribbean scene in that time period they would know him for sure," the post reads. "His food is different, some say the best."

Nutsman will be bringing lots of his classic delicious dishes, including curry duck, sousa, stew turkey, porridge, mannish water, king fish, and of course, lots and lots of patties.

His wife, Carol, will be running the pastry department and offering you some of the best post-meal treats, including scones, cupcakes, rock buns, loaves, and cheesecakes.

Although Fahmee has been serving up the same Caribbean classics, such as oxtail, jerk chicken, and curry goat for the past 40 years, they say they are excited to offer more Caribbean dishes that others have yet to try.

"Support this small Black business whose food speaks for itself," the post reads.

Fahmee Bakery is located at 1971 Weston Road, and is open from Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.