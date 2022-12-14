Toronto pub that's been a neighbourhood gem for 50 years is permanently closing

A pub that's been open in Toronto for 50 years has announced they'll be closing down this month.

Old York on Niagara St. has been known as a neighbourhood haunt with a covered patio, accessible pub eats and casual drinks, but now they're shutting their doors after around half a century.

"Over the years, we have loved getting to know you, cooking and pouring drinks for you. You have all become family," reads a post on social media announcing the closure.

"Most importantly, we know the Old York has been a special place for so many of you. We hope you will come by before our last day to catch up and say farewell."

Current owner Fabi Letarte-Tessier changed careers to take over the bar in 2018. She says it was originally opened by Greek brothers in the 1970s before being taken over by Erin Dowse in 1998.

"It's a familiar story, rising costs, uncertainty over the next couple of years... my lease was up and instead of renewing I've decided to move on and find a new challenge," Letarte-Tessier tells blogTO.

"I've had an amazing time running the Old York for the last five years and making this decision was really hard. The staff and I have built such close bonds with our regulars and the community of Niagara. That's what I will miss the most. Hopefully, the new tenants will want to keep it going."

She's currently negotiating with the landlord over the name and licenses so she's not sure if new tenants will keep the name and continue running the space as Old York.

For now, the last day for Old York as we know it will be December 23.