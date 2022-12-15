Eat & Drink
The top 25 new cafes in Toronto by neighbourhood

New cafes in Toronto have brought us a whole new host of ways to get energized and come together as a community. Big or small, fancy or simple, these new cafes are appreciated by all coffee lovers in each neighbourhood where they opened.

Here are the top new cafes in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Bloordale

Coffee is made using Ethiopian beans at Nofa, which also serves sandwiches, lunch options and baked goods.

Bloorcourt

The Paradise Theatre in this neighbourhood welcomed Cafe Paradise this year, a cafe and restaurant serving everything from coffee and baked goods to wine and pasta.

Brockton Village

450 Dufferin opened this past year inside Bather, a clothing store. Sip on a soothing coffee while browsing the goodies.

Cabbagetown

The people behind Conci opened La Conciliabule Lab in this area to offer a similar program of coffee, wine and exemplary baked goods.

Danforth East

Gelato on the Danny mainly deals in frozen treats, but can also whip up a mean cup of espresso that you can enjoy strolling this neighbourhood.

Fairbank Village

Hit up Girl from Ipanema Diner for a taste of Brazil served along with a tasty cup of Joe.

Financial District

Dispatch Coffee is this bustling neighbourhood's new go-to for a quick cup of java on the go. Expect lots of clean lines and right angles at this coffee counter.

Harbord Village 

Major Treat now has this newly opened location which it shares with Emissions Record Shop.

Junction Triangle

Look for a cheery yellow corner cafe in this area and you'll stumble upon Martin Espresso Bar, which serves a sophisticated menu of coffee drinks in a space full of exposed brick.

Kensington Market

For a space that offers a full Turkish breakfast and strong cups of coffee, head to Pera Cafe in this still-buzzing neighbourhood.

Little Italy

Head down an alleyway in this area to find Boxcar Social Laneway, the semi-hidden new project from the people behind the much-known and loved Boxcar Social cafes.

Moss Park

Search beneath Plant Society to find Moss Park Espresso, which serves homemade gelato as well as coffee drinks.

North York

Yorkdale just welcomed % Arabica, Toronto's first location for the international high-end chain that has an impressive design presence.

Oakwood Village

Those seeking something Greek can now head to Kafe Daki, where there are both frappes and spanokopita.

Regent Park

Bevy is a great new cafe in this neighbourhood that also functions as an event space and art gallery.

Riverside

If you're up for a mini adventure, the Queen Garden Cafe is a fun new cafe that opened inside a greenhouse in a garden centre. Bonus: during the winter they have a fire pit going.

Queen West

Beatrice Society isn't your average coffee shop. It specializes in adaptogens, psychedelics and alternative therapies.

Scarborough

It's possible to walk out of The Burrow with more than a cup of coffee since they're also a haven for all kinds of local vendors.

St. Clair West

This neighbourhood just got a brand new semi-secret bakery and coffee shop in the form of Becked Goods, which is hidden in an alley.

Stockyards District

Monte Bakery is this area's new spot for croissants. They freshly bake all kinds of creative versions and serve them alongside coffee.

West Queen West

Found now has a location near Trinity Bellwoods so you can grab an Insta-worthy coffee on your way to hang in the park.

Yonge & Bloor

Hot Black continues to expand their empire with this new location in the busy heart of the city, serving the coffee many have come to rely on.

Yonge & College

Boring brown coffee? Please. Plearn Cafe will set you up with a rainbow array of drinks from purple to green.

Yonge & Eglinton

If you can't decide between coffee and cocktails, 10 Dean is a great new place to sample both.

Yonge & Lawrence

This coffee shop isn't like all the others: Brewing Brokers is a combination cafe and real estate office.

