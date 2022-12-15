The top 25 new cafes in Toronto by neighbourhood

New cafes in Toronto have brought us a whole new host of ways to get energized and come together as a community. Big or small, fancy or simple, these new cafes are appreciated by all coffee lovers in each neighbourhood where they opened.

Here are the top new cafes in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Coffee is made using Ethiopian beans at Nofa, which also serves sandwiches, lunch options and baked goods.

The Paradise Theatre in this neighbourhood welcomed Cafe Paradise this year, a cafe and restaurant serving everything from coffee and baked goods to wine and pasta.

450 Dufferin opened this past year inside Bather, a clothing store. Sip on a soothing coffee while browsing the goodies.

The people behind Conci opened La Conciliabule Lab in this area to offer a similar program of coffee, wine and exemplary baked goods.

Gelato on the Danny mainly deals in frozen treats, but can also whip up a mean cup of espresso that you can enjoy strolling this neighbourhood.

Fairbank Village

Hit up Girl from Ipanema Diner for a taste of Brazil served along with a tasty cup of Joe.

Dispatch Coffee is this bustling neighbourhood's new go-to for a quick cup of java on the go. Expect lots of clean lines and right angles at this coffee counter.

Major Treat now has this newly opened location which it shares with Emissions Record Shop.

Look for a cheery yellow corner cafe in this area and you'll stumble upon Martin Espresso Bar, which serves a sophisticated menu of coffee drinks in a space full of exposed brick.

For a space that offers a full Turkish breakfast and strong cups of coffee, head to Pera Cafe in this still-buzzing neighbourhood.

Head down an alleyway in this area to find Boxcar Social Laneway, the semi-hidden new project from the people behind the much-known and loved Boxcar Social cafes.

Search beneath Plant Society to find Moss Park Espresso, which serves homemade gelato as well as coffee drinks.

Yorkdale just welcomed % Arabica, Toronto's first location for the international high-end chain that has an impressive design presence.

Those seeking something Greek can now head to Kafe Daki, where there are both frappes and spanokopita.

Bevy is a great new cafe in this neighbourhood that also functions as an event space and art gallery.

If you're up for a mini adventure, the Queen Garden Cafe is a fun new cafe that opened inside a greenhouse in a garden centre. Bonus: during the winter they have a fire pit going.

Beatrice Society isn't your average coffee shop. It specializes in adaptogens, psychedelics and alternative therapies.

It's possible to walk out of The Burrow with more than a cup of coffee since they're also a haven for all kinds of local vendors.

This neighbourhood just got a brand new semi-secret bakery and coffee shop in the form of Becked Goods, which is hidden in an alley.

Monte Bakery is this area's new spot for croissants. They freshly bake all kinds of creative versions and serve them alongside coffee.

Found now has a location near Trinity Bellwoods so you can grab an Insta-worthy coffee on your way to hang in the park.

Hot Black continues to expand their empire with this new location in the busy heart of the city, serving the coffee many have come to rely on.

Boring brown coffee? Please. Plearn Cafe will set you up with a rainbow array of drinks from purple to green.

If you can't decide between coffee and cocktails, 10 Dean is a great new place to sample both.

This coffee shop isn't like all the others: Brewing Brokers is a combination cafe and real estate office.