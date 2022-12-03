Eat & Drink
mishwar toronto

Toronto Middle Eastern restaurant with affordable prices has permanently closed

A Middle Eastern restaurant in Toronto that had been offering good prices has permanently closed down.

Mishwar on the Danforth served staples like shawarma and falafel with go-to options like hummus, kibbeh and yalanji priced under $10.

mishwar toronto

The permanently closed storefront of Mishwar on the Danforth. Photo by blogTO.

The storefront is now empty with for sale signs up in the window from Royal LePage/Terrequity Realty.

Mishwar confirmed with blogTO they have permanently closed, but did not comment on any other further details.

The restaurant wasn't around for long, opening almost exactly two years ago in 2020.

Fortunately there are still a few other great Middle Eastern restaurants in the area, but their menus may be less competitively priced.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
