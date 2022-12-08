Eat & Drink
20 lunch restaurants in Liberty Village you need to try at least once

Liberty Village has become a hub of businesses and food that's situated in one of Toronto's most densely populated neighbourhoods. The campus-like community is an epicentre of cafes equipped with functional work spaces and patios, plus restaurants and pubs.

Offering everything from traditional Jamaican cuisine to countless brunch options and some of the city's best sushi, it can be difficult to decide what you want for your next midday meal.

Here are some lunch restaurants in Liberty Village you need to try at least once.

Kibo Sushi Liberty Village

As one of Toronto's largest local sushi chains, they have a wide variety of sushi and sashimi, with over 20 locations in and outside the GTA. With a homey little location in Liberty Village, order their signature dynamite maki, Kibo signature roll or their tempura bento.

Impact Kitchen Liberty Village

Popular with the paleo and vegan crowd, this busy gluten-free restaurant might not have a lot of seats but is a go-to takeout spot for those who regularly order power bowls. Besides burgers, brunch, soups and stews, always save room for their bestselling paleo power cookie.

imPerfect Fresh Eats Liberty Village

Looking for healthy foods or vegan options? You can create your own grain and smoothie bowl, as well as fresh smoothies made from real fruits here. For one of their creations, there's everything from a chipotle grain bowl to a vegetarian farmer's harvest bowl or a keto bowl.

Mandy's Salads at Kitchen Hub

This off-shot of a gourmet salad restaurant that's located on Ossington serves classics, create-your-own, and over 10 signature salads like their lumberjack salad, which features cherry tomatoes, bacon, deli turkey, and roasted chicken with baked pita chips on a bed of romaine lettuce.

The Islands Caribbean Cookshop

This top Toronto Jamaican restaurant serves everything from its signature marinated jerk chicken to eight different types of roti. They also have fried and BBQ chicken, plus sides such as oxtail, plantain and ackee and saltfish.

OEB Breakfast Co.

What Liberty Village doesn't lack is a variety of brunch spots. While they have gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options, their best-known for their hardwood smoked bacon, blueberry chicken bangers and rosemary ham.

Aloette Liberty Village

This bistro has two locations in Toronto and specializes in classic comfort food with a twist. They have the signature Aloette burger, a Beaufort cheese-topped burger, crispy fried chicken with yuzu honey, wedge salad, and lemon meringue pie.

Pai at Kitchen Hub

From Thai iced tea to green curry, this restaurant features chef Nuit Regular's northern Thai cuisine including khao soi, a grabong (squash fritters) and green papaya salad platter, along with a signature pad thai.

Arvo Liberty Village

Found in two of Toronto's historic neighbourhoods Liberty Village and the Distillery District, this classy coffee house serves a wide variety of brunch, fresh pastries and caffeinated drinks. This location has a 38-seat patio to sip your coffee on in warmer months.

Burger Drops

This Toronto restaurant specializes in smashburgers. Choose from an original or American cheeseburger, which also has a veggie option. Go the classic route, with chicken nuggets or an original chicken sandwich and a side of your choice.

Skcookks

This Nigerian restaurant began in 2017 in Etobicoke, and has now moved to Jefferson Avenue with its menu of home-style Nigerian dishes. The menu features items such as ayamase, eforiro and egusi which can also be ordered to-go. 

Liberty Village Market and Cafe

A market and cafe crossover, they offer everything from brunch to lunch that features sandwiches, soups and caffeinated drinks. It has many tables outside, so grab a bite and enjoy the fresh air when the weather is nice.

Chiang Mai Liberty Village

Chiang Mai is a Thai restaurant offering cocktails and modern renditions of traditional dishes. The menu features classic spring rolls, soups, salads, curry, noodles, rice, stir fry and desserts. Head inside the dark and groovy restaurant to get your fix of Thai cuisine.

Mildred's Temple Kitchen

A Mildred Pierce-themed restaurant famous for its lunch and brunch menus, offering scones, croissants and sandwiches. They have a b'lunch menu, which has cheesy tarts, Caesar salads and their classic grilled cheese sandwich.

Brodflour

A bakery that mills flour in-house and offers everything bread-related. From breads and spreads to sandwiches and pizzas, Brodflour has something for everyone. Their modern, homey interior has a wide seating area to sit in while enjoying a fresh flour pizza.

Fat Bastard Burrito Co. Liberty Village

With multiple locations in and outside the GTA, some of Toronto's best burritos, quesadillas and tacos can be found here. They have flavours such as tequila lime chicken tacos and fish tacos.

Maurya East Indian Cuisine Liberty Village

This family-owned Indian restaurant is known for having some of the best Indian roti in the neighbourhood. In addition to their meat menu, you can also find vegan and vegetarian options including seven types of vegan curry such as potato, channa and mixed vegetables.  

Ono Poke Bar

A healthy Hawaiian Asian-inspired poke bowls and sushi burritos? Sign me up. Their signature flavours include classic salmon and spicy mango, but also have the option of making your own bowl.

School

The all-day bakery, cafe, bar and restaurant offers krispy krunchy french toast, golden hash brown poutine, black n' blue flapjacks and other fun brunch items. They have an industrial space to keep customers cozy in the winter and a patio space open for the summertime.

Merci Mon Ami

One of Liberty Village's original spots serving daily specials of sandwiches, burgers and tacos. For lunch, there are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and keto-friendly options that can be had inside at communal tables or on the front patio in the summertime.

20 lunch restaurants in Liberty Village you need to try at least once

