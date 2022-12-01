Eat & Drink
Noodle restaurant flagged for 7 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

A Taiwanese restaurant in Toronto well known for its affordable beef noodle soups, braised meats and dumplings just received a hefty seven infractions from health inspectors this week. 

Four Four South Village, located at 474 Yonge Street received the infractions, which included two significant infractions, with one being described as a failure "to equip sanitary facility with soap or detergent." The other significant infraction involved a failure "to protect against harbouring of pests." 

The restaurant also received five minor infractions, which included the failure "to ensure food handler in food premise protects against contamination by hair," and failure to "maintain ventilation system to ensure elimination of fumes." 

The full list of infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website. 

A list of infractions listed on the DineSafe website. 

Despite the seven health infractions, the restaurant received a conditional pass from inspectors and remains open as they work through sorting the issues. 

