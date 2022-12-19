Toronto restaurant known for takeout tacos is permanently closing

A Toronto Mexican concept popular for their tacos has announced they're permanently closing down.

Classico Vegano operated solely on a takeout and delivery basis, but they had become popular for their pop-ups at bars around town before starting up their full-on ghost kitchen.

The concept dealt in vegan Mexican food like burritos, quesadillas, and Impossible chorizo tacos and nachos, all complemented by their signature salsa.

"We are not immune to the current hospitality situation. The past months have been a rollercoaster for Classico, one which has tested us to wild levels, we learned a lot about our business, about ourselves, and well, we needed to make a decision," reads a post on social media signed by Abel and Karla.

"Remember to support your favourite locals, order directly from them, leave a good Google review, you may know it already, you may not, but those little actions go BEYOND of what they look like. Hopefully this is not a goodbye, we're looking forward to be able to cook for everyone again, but until then, bye for now."

They're currently operating Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., and will soon be announcing their holiday hours.

"These are tough times, it wasn't easy to make the decision, but it's for the best," a representative for Classico tells blogTO. "Classico will be closing permanently."

They'll also be working with a shortened menu so you'll want to snap up your favourites fast, because they could be gone any day now.

The last day of operations for Classico Vegano will be December 30.