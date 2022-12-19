Meal service from Toronto's top chefs and restaurants abruptly ceasing operations

An exceptional meal service that offered a curated selection of exclusive meal kits from top chefs and restaurants in southern Ontario is officially ceasing operations.

Chefdrop was well-known for bringing some of the city's top restaurants right to your kitchen, by empowering you to cook your favourite restaurant meal right at home.

Some of Chefdrop's past partners include: Momofuku, Pai, Ascari, Gusto 101, Bymark, Richmond Station and Piano Piano.

Chefdrop announced the difficult decision via their Instagram last week, sharing that the last available date to place an order with the service would be Dec. 20, which would be fulfilled on Dec. 23.

"We have come incredibly far over the past two years and wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our friends, team members, customers, vendors and partners that have been a part of the journey," the announcement reads. "We could not be more grateful for your support and excitement about the project."

The post states that Chefdrop was founded during challenging times, and faced numerous challenges in today's economy, including rising interest rates and a looming recession which has impacted their ability to secure capital for the business.

"We had an ambitious vision to create a platform that provided new opportunities and revenue streams for the countless restaurants and chefs in the community that we are a part of," the statement continues. "We assembled an exceptional team, achieved countless milestones and grew our reach and the reach of our amazing partners to thousands of customers across Southern Ontario."

Although Chefdrop is ceasing operations, they reminded their customers to continue supporting the chefs and restaurants that have been a part of the platform.