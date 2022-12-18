Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bhojan alley toronto

Indian restaurant in Toronto permanently closes due to staffing issues

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

An Indian restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed down because of staffing.

Bhojan Alley on Dundas West served a menu of classics like butter chicken and modern dishes like biryani bombs, created by a chef with 12 years of international experience.

The concept is permanently closed, but the same owners are actually behind the newly transformed space that's taken its place.

The owners are also behind Khao Hakka, which they've replaced Bhojan Alley with a second location of that restaurant.

"We definitely had a hard time deciding, but we chose to close down due to staffing reasons," a representative for Bhojan Alley tells blogTO. "We are still in the neighbourhood and have opened a second location of our store Khao Hakka."

The first location for Khao Hakka is at 37 Sherbourne. The restaurants serve Chinese Hakka cuisine like chilli chicken, ramen, wings and fried rice.

The last Instagram post from Bhojan Alley was during the summer, advertising their Summerlicious menu.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Steakhouse open since 1966 is one of the last remaining Toronto restaurants of its kind

Indian restaurant in Toronto permanently closes due to staffing issues

The top 25 new restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 5 new sushi restaurants in Toronto

Italian restaurant has permanently closed in Toronto and already been replaced

7-Eleven to start serving alcohol and wine with in-store restaurant service in Ontario

Chinese restaurant nailed with 7 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Toronto cafe is closing down for two months so owner can take a much-needed break