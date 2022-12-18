Indian restaurant in Toronto permanently closes due to staffing issues

An Indian restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed down because of staffing.

Bhojan Alley on Dundas West served a menu of classics like butter chicken and modern dishes like biryani bombs, created by a chef with 12 years of international experience.

The concept is permanently closed, but the same owners are actually behind the newly transformed space that's taken its place.

The owners are also behind Khao Hakka, which they've replaced Bhojan Alley with a second location of that restaurant.

"We definitely had a hard time deciding, but we chose to close down due to staffing reasons," a representative for Bhojan Alley tells blogTO. "We are still in the neighbourhood and have opened a second location of our store Khao Hakka."

The first location for Khao Hakka is at 37 Sherbourne. The restaurants serve Chinese Hakka cuisine like chilli chicken, ramen, wings and fried rice.

The last Instagram post from Bhojan Alley was during the summer, advertising their Summerlicious menu.