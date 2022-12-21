Restaurant in challenging Toronto location locked out by landlord weeks before Xmas

An Indian restaurant and bar well known for its live sports and music events is officially closed after friction with the landlord.

Adda Bistro, located at 366 Queen Street East near Moss Park, served up an extensive menu with lots of fusion specialties and craft cocktails.

The bar regularly hosted Bollywood themed parties and cricket match live screenings, which were a crowd favourite.

A notice of termination of leave was posted on the restaurant's storefront dated Dec. 2.

Sanjib Maity, a spokesperson from Adda Bistro, confirmed to blogTO that the restaurant had to close "due to low footfall and extreme losses everyday."

Although Maity said the bar was doing fairly well over the weekends due to their themed events, the street footfall on weekdays was next to zero.

Maity claims the restaurant tried to negotiate with the landlord on the rent, however he ultimately did not agree to the offer.

"When we started the business it was the pandemic and we were able to cover the sales with takeout and delivery was a good amount of orders," he explained to blogTO. "However after the pandemic was over, takeout and delivery volumes were down almost 70 per cent and walk-ins were very minimal."

Maity said that the restaurant put a lot of effort into building a brand for an affordable place for everyone to party and create memories, however, the weekend events just weren't enough to keep the business afloat.

"This is the third restaurant in this place in the last seven years and the reason remains the same," he said.

366 Queen Street East was previously occupied by the pan-African restaurant Kiza, which also had to close its doors a few years back.