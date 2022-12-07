7-Eleven to start serving alcohol and wine with in-store restaurant service in Ontario

Convenience store giant 7-Eleven has officially secured a liquour sales licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Comission of Ontario to serve chilled beer, wines and cooler at a restaurant in one of its stores.

The licensed restaurant is located inside a 7-Eleven store in Leamington, Ont., and there's plenty of similar stores coming as part of a wider provincial expansion.

The licensed 7-Eleven in Leamington features a full remodel, enclosed dining area, and menu, serving up hot plates such as chicken strips, chicken sandwiches and potato wedges.

Similar licensed restaurants already exist at several 7-Eleven locations in Alberta, and the convenience store chain is already in the works to have more locations in Ontario.

All alcohol products at these 7-Eleven licensed restaurants will be secured in locked cabinets and coolers and will be available for purchase between 12 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Ontario's first 7-Eleven restaurant is located at 138 Erie Street in Leamington.