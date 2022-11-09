If you miss night markets then here's some good news for you as Toronto is getting a Filipino Christmas night market to celebrate the winter holidays.

Organized by NYT Mrkt Series and Pinay Tayo Toronto, Pinoy Christmas Night Market will be making its debut this month for 10 days full of food, live entertainment, and more.

Just like the Pinoy Night Market, the market will be packed with a selection of Asian street eats, open late until 11:00p.m.

The theme for the night market is Simbang Gabi which is a nine-day series of masses attended by Filipino Catholics leading up to Christmas. The market will recreate the traditions of going outside and meeting friends and family despite the cold weather.

Eat your way through different vendors that will be serving up some of your favourite Filipino dishes.

Not only will there be food but the night market is set to have midway rides, artisan vendors, live music, karaoke and a parol-making workshop.

The Pinoy Christmas Night Market is set to take over the Street Eats Market across the Scarborough Town Centre from November 24 through December 4.

There's no need for tickets or a reservation as the event is completely free to attend.

The night market is still accepting applications to be a vendor right now and those interested can apply through Pinoy Night Market's socials.