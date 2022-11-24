Eat & Drink
ikea julbord

Ikea is doing an all you can eat Swedish holiday buffet in Toronto

Next month, everyone's favourite Swedish big box store is once again cooking up a big holiday buffet.

Yes, it's that time of year again for Ikea's JULBORD, "a traditional Swedish holiday smörgåsbord where you will find ham, meatballs, marinated salmon, potatoes, eggs, crispbread, cheese, and much more."

You'll need a ticket to join in the feast.

The cost is a reasonable $24.99 or $9.99 for kids 12 and under.

Tickets are apparently selling our fast. The buffet goes down Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lead photo by

IKEA
