Ikea is offering an all you can eat Swedish holiday buffet in Toronto

The holiday season is all about spending time with your loved ones, usually around the table eating some delicious food. Why not do so after a furniture shopping haul?

On Dec. 15, IKEA is hosting their annual Canada Swedish Christmas Julbord where you can eat a smörgåsbord of food at the popular furniture store.

From Swedish meatballs to a crunchy slice of their DAIM cake, their food is always worth a stop at their restaurant.

IKEA locations across Canada, with three stores in the GTA, will offer an unlimited amount of festive Swedish dishes such as Christmas ham, meatballs, potatoes, herring and cheese.

Tickets for the event can only be purchased in person at the IKEA Restaurant and Cafe. Tickets are priced at $24.99 for the AYCE buffet while IKEA Family Members only have to pay $19.99.

The North York IKEA location has already sold out their event so if you want to enjoy a spread of Swedish cuisine, make sure to act quickly since this dinner sells out every year.