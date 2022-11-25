Indigo has started to replace its Starbucks locations across Canada with a new coffee shop

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
good earth indigo

You'll be seeing a lot more of a Canada-born coffeehouse pop up at select Indigo locations across the city, as the bookstore chain gears up to expand its massive partnership. 

Calgary-founded Good Earth Coffeehouse (Good Earth) has already expanded into Indigo stores, with its first location opening on Nov. 18 in Calgary at CF Chinook Centre. 

The opening of Good Earth's first Indigo location kicks off the growing partnership between the two brands, with nearly twenty locations planned to open by spring 2023.

Further expansions include new cafes in Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Halifax.

"We look forward to providing Indigo guests across the country with a place to gather and enjoy a cup of coffee and some good food," Nan Eskenazi, Founder of Good Earth Cafes Ltd said in a press release

Since its founding in 1991, the coffeehouse has been committed to helping the environment by using commercially compostable paper coffee cups and hot food containers. 

"With aligned core values of quality, a commitment to sustainable practices, and bringing people together, it could not be a more natural fit," Peter Ruis, CEO of Indigo said. 

Good Earth offers a variety of holiday-themed drinks, including an Oat Nog Cafe Latte, Gingerbread Caffe Latte, and Minty White Chocolate Caffe Mocha.

The coffeehouse is also well known for its sandwiches and panini, freshly baked goods, and cheesy soups. 

Starbucks enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief, because Good Earth cafes will not be replacing all in-store Starbucks locations, only those that are currently vacant.

Earlier this year, Eskenazi told Retail Insider that about 40 Indigo locations are operating without a coffee shop, which makes up about half of Indigo's sites. 

