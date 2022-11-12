Toronto restaurant that brought something different to sushi scene permanently closed

A Toronto sushi restaurant that was unlike most others has permanently closed its doors.

Fussion Sushi in Kensington Market specialized in Nikkei sushi, a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines.

That meant sushi with ingredients like aji amarillo, passion fruit and torched cream cheese.

There aren't many places to get Nikkei cuisine in Toronto, and where it is available it's typically at some pricier spots like chain restaurant Chotto Matte or Xango.

The restaurant posted on social media that it was permanently closing.

"We are so sad to announce that we will be closing our restaurant," reads the caption to the post. "Thank you for all your support."

Lots of people commented they were sad to see the business close, with many comments in Spanish.

"Another good business closing," one person commented. "Nothing but love in your future endeavors from us."

"Oh nooo my favourite restaurant," commented someone else.

The Kensington Market BIA commented, "So sad to see you go!"

Although things have changed a lot for Fussion Sushi, it's possible this isn't the last you've seen of them, though it probably will be for a while.

"The rent and expenses were too high so we decide to closed. I know that the space is rented again to the owner of Rasta Pasta and he was going to sell different kinds of hotdogs during the night but I am not 100 per cent sure what he was planning to do with the space," owner Isabella Zanelli tells blogTO.

"For the moment we dont have future plans for fussion sushi because I am pregnant and everything changed, but for sure we are coming back with our sushi, maybe next year."

Fussion Sushi closed on September 11.