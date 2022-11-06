Restaurant receives 18 infractions from Toronto health inspectors across two locations

A Toronto restaurant chain has just received a whopping 18 infractions from health inspectors across its two locations.

Chachu's, a restaurant that specializes in late night Pakistani street food, was nailed for four crucial infractions, 10 significant infractions and four minor infractions across its locations at 1708 Eglinton Avenue West in Oakwood Village and 16 Mallard Drive in Don Mills.

Crucial infractions ranged from storing "potentially hazardous foods" at the wrong temperature to food handlers failing to wash hands to "prevent contamination of food areas".

Significant infractions related to issues with garbage, "harbouring of pests" and failing to sanitize utensils.

Surprisingly, both locations of the restaurant remain open as they work through resolving the issues and await re-inspection.