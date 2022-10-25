Toronto cafe permanently closing original location

A location of a popular Toronto espresso bar is permanently closing down.

Thor Espresso took to social media to announce the news of the closure of one of their locations.

The coffee shop is known for their thoughtful selection of beans and equally tasteful design sense. Thor had two locations, and the people behind it also ran a cafe space for roastery Odin until it permanently closed.

"Our lease expired in 2020 however we decided to stay for two more years," reads Thor's post on social media.

"12 years and over 1 million espresso drinks crafted for thousands of customers. Not to mention all those scones, muffins, power cookies, doughnuts and breakfast burritos."

The location that will be closing has taken up residence at 35 Bathurst St. for those 12 years, and is recognizable for its fun mural.

"The lease actually expired back in 2020 and the owners chose not to renew as they are planning a new venture out of country for the brand," a rep for Thor tells blogTO.

"Details are not available yet and will be released next year. As for the space, there are no current plans for it at this time."

As the social media post mentions, "we look forward to seeing you again soon and bidding you all farewell (it's not goodbye!) as new adventures await."

Thor's Queen West location at 180 John St. will remain open. The last day for their Bathurst location will be October 31.