Virtual bakery known for its pretty cakes is opening its first Toronto location

A virtual bakery in Toronto that's been blowing up social media with its pretty cupcakes, cakes and other baked goods is finally opening a brick-and-mortar location.

Pastel Bakes was started by husband and wife home bakers during lockdowns when they decided to follow their dreams.

They quickly built a team of other bakers and a pastry chef and have been working out of a commercial kitchen selling custom cake creations that look almost too beautiful to eat.

They're also known for their cake jars which are exactly what they sound like - a glass jar is filled with things like Tiramisu Cheesecake or Strawberry Lime Cheesecake and sells for $10.90.

The new location of Pastel Bakes will be at 862 Dundas St. West and is currently under construction.