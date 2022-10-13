Outdoor dining in heated domes is back in Toronto earlier than ever this year

If you're a fan of outdoor heated-dome dining and festive pumpkin patches, you should be excited to hear about a new patio option opening up that brings those two things together.

It's coming to us earlier in the year than ever, and this dome dining experience will come complete with more than a hundred pumpkins to create a seasonal, magical pumpkin patch experience.

Outdoor dining in heated bubble domes is back for a fifth year at The Yorkville Royal Sonesta (formerly the InterContinental) and as they've been offering the option for a while, they decided it was time to put a little spin on it.

This year they're opening in October with their brand new "Proof Pumpkin Patch" with at least a hundred pumpkins out on the patio perfect for photo ops.

They'll also be doing something special for Halloween weekend with further transformations of the outdoor space.

90-minute seatings include a fall cocktail, beer, cider, wine or soda, an appetizer and a fall-themed dessert.

Fall cocktail options are either an Autumn Fashioned with whiskey, spiced demerara syrup and orange bitters or a Cranberry Mule with cranberry added to the usual mix of vodka, ginger beer and lime.

For appetizers, you get a choice of veggie spring rolls, caramelized onion and mushroom flatbread, chicken satay, grilled calamari or tiger shrimp, and for dessert you get to choose between a pumpkin pie bite or apple crisp.

For Halloween, they'll be serving a special menu with cocktail options of an Eyeball Punch with blueberry lychee lemonade, or the Vampire Blood with fruit juice, strawberry syrup and Sprite.

For that menu, options for "Putrid Plates" include grilled cheese "coffins," sweet and sour "bat wings," "spookghetti and monster balls" and "mummy dogs." "Trick or Treats" are a creepy cupcake or the classic worms in dirt.

At $65 per person, you can book a dome for up to five people, and you need a minimum of two people to make a reservation.

Even if you miss out on the pumpkin patch dome experience or just aren't into fall and scary stuff, Sonesta's usual winter wonderland is still on the way with their winter patio and dining dome experience opening November 1.

"This is going to be the best year ever," Sonesta general manager Shaun Pearson tells blogTO. "We have made some pretty cool enhancements."