Outdoor dining in heated bubble domes is back in Toronto

Toronto's heated domes for outdoor bubble dining are back, and this year they're more VIP than ever.

The experience of eating and drinking in the heated, transparent domes has returned to The Yorkville Royal Sonesta, which used to be the InterContinental in Yorkville until December 2020 though owners and management have remained the same.

Last year when the domes first opened, restrictions shut them down after just one day.

They're now back and better than ever, with four new heated domes and two menus. You can even opt for which colour dome you'd prefer: purple, white, red or blue (so you can get those perfect colour-coordinated portrait shots).

Red, purple and blue domes have a light lounge menu for $60 per person, and there's also be a separate menu for the white dome for $140 per person, both for 90-minute seatings.

The light lounge menu includes a glass of wine or virgin cocktail, one appetizer, and a mini dessert. The white dining dome menu includes one glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne per person and a seafood risotto, New York striploin and chef's medley of desserts.

"Last year was a challenge for everyone, so our culinary and design team really wanted to create something special for our fourth year, as it's time we start creating new positive memories," Royal Sonesta sales and marketing director Shaun Pearson tells blogTO.

"We have received such positive outreach from our past guests looking to come back and celebrate their birthdays, date nights, and even a few wedding proposals are scheduled to happen."

Reservations are open now for dates starting Nov. 4 for four to six people, and require a credit card. Proof of vaccination is also required upon entry.