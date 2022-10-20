Toronto is getting a new rooftop bar that will be open year-round

Toronto loves a good rooftop bar, and the newest one we're getting will be open the whole year round.

The city's swanky new Ace Hotel that just recently opened is adding to its roster of amenities, which also includes restaurant Alder helmed by Patrick Kriss of Alo.

Now, he'll also be behind the newest space on the 14th floor of the hotel, bar Evangeline. The name is an homage to the earliest recorded feature film in Canadian history.

The lounge comes equipped with two huge fireplaces, a mural and sculptural ceramic works by Montreal artist David Umemoto, a great west-facing view of St. Andrew's Playground Park and a wraparound terrace.

The interior is decorated with mixed furnishings, materials, custom lighting and art pieces, and seats 80 in total with 30 seats outside and 50 seats inside.

A menu of shareable snacks and small plates is inspired by cocktail parties, and includes options like oysters, shrimp cocktail and charcuterie.

Craft cocktails will include the Hummingbird with vodka, melon liqueur, Manuka honey and cava, and the Punch Lafitte with rum, absinthe, brandy, gunpowder tea, coconut milk and lime. Wine and local beer will also be available, as well as a non-alcoholic Good Vibes Only mocktail with zero-proof tequila and fermented pineapple.

Expect events like dance parties and live DJ nights that should be open to everyone, as well as an art gallery in the space with rotating works by Canadian artists.

Food service will be available until midnight at the bar that's open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Seating is first come, first serve.

Evangeline opens on Friday, October 21.