One of Toronto's most unique bakeries is opening a new location

One of Toronto's best bakeries for baklava is opening a gigantic new location.

Crown Pastries is opening a new location that will majorly dwarf their Scarborough location on Lawrence East.

Right now, that location only seats around six, and a new location they're also opening up in Scarborough will measure 13,500 square feet with more of a full-fledged dining area with 30 seats.

Crown Pastries specializes in Middle Eastern pastries, and has its origins in Aleppo, Syria. That's where Rasoul and Ismail Salha of Crown are from, and where they learned to make baklava in their grandfather's sweets shop.

They're known for bringing the traditions they've learned here to Canada, and now sell their sweets by weight and do catering.

"The new location has a central kitchen with advanced machines to supply to existing locations and new locations," Ismail Salha tells blogTO.

"Customers will be able to see the whole factory by a big window from the retail/dining area."

They'll have new items at the new location, and for the grand opening they'll have Syrian traditional performances and they'll be giving out baklava and knafah.

The new location will be opening at 1279 Kennedy Rd. in about a month.