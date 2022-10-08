Toronto restaurant wants people to pay $350 just to taste some fancy tequila

Inflation is hitting pretty much everyone hard here in Toronto, but it looks like no one told a restaurant in Thornhill that's hosting a tequila tasting for $350 per person.

That price tag doesn't include any food, just a sip of one of the world's most expensive spirits.

Octagon Restaurant in Thornhill has been known for their tasting events, usually featuring exclusive vintage wines and hard-to-find whiskey, tequila and cognac. This is their first tasting event since lockdown restrictions were first put in place years ago.

The restaurant itself is a steakhouse that's been around for 40 years, decorated with antiques and world class art, and serving typical steakhouse fare like steak, seafood and tableside Caesar salads.

This will be the first tasting of Clase Azul for the restaurant, and Tre Amici Wines will be on hand to help. The tequila is made using organic agave and is barrel-aged for months to years, and the brand is recognizable for its hand-painted decanters.

Octagon will be doing a tasting of Clase Azul's Plata, Reposado, Anejo, Gold, and even their Ultra, bottles of which cost thousands, pricing climbing to around $3,000. There's minimal, limited seating for the tasting.

The tasting costs $350 per person and will consist of a Clase Azul-certified sommelier guiding you through the tequilas, but that's it.

You can pre-book a table at the restaurant for after the tasting, but dinner is not included in the cost.

It's great to see that restaurants are bouncing back, but it will probably be hard for a lot of people to support Octagon with their wallets in this way.

However, if you're one of the lucky few that isn't suffering from today's bad economy, reservations for this tasting are already open and are available online or by phone. It will be taking place on October 18 at 6 p.m.