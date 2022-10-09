Toronto sushi spot that was neighbourhood mainstay for 11 years has permanently closed

A sushi restaurant in Toronto that was a mainstay in its community for a decade has now permanently closed down.

Asahi Sushi was one of the last holdouts on a block of businesses that's been entirely wiped out by a condo development in the Church Wellesley Village.

They were a go-to for Japanese cuisine in the area, and they also served Korean food. The restaurant had a menu of typical sushi, sashimi and rolls, and outdoor patios that they even used to host drag shows.

Asahi took to social media to post about their decision to close on April 24, 2022.

C-19 "hit us hard and we've been struggling to keep afloat the last two years. It is no longer sustainable and we have come to a decision to close the restaurant," reads the caption to their post.

"Last month has been many goodbyes and heartfelt wishes for our future, and we are so grateful for everyone's support and encouragement. 11 years. It was a decade of deliciousness, hard work, and joy. We feel blessed to have been a part of it all."

The comments on the post are relatively few, but surprisingly touching.

"We will miss you so much," one person commented. "Thank you for the community you created for us."

"This was the best sushi in Toronto," someone boldly stated. "I'm sad to see it go as I have been going since I started working and living in the area. Also the best staff - Lucia and Edward, you are amazing! Thanks for everything and if the owners or chefs open something new, please DM me."

"Honestly the best sushi I have ever had," another person agreed.

"So very sad to see this. Your restaurant was the thing I miss most about that neighbourhood since moving away a year ago. I’m wishing you all the very best! Thank you so much for all of the dedication and hard work that made your food stand out as the best in Toronto."