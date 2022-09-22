Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
new toronto restaurants

7 new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto offer all kinds of different options for Chinese, Indian, Italian and comfort food. It's time to start packing on the carbs in preparation for winter, so stuff yourself with some new flavours this week.

Here are some new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Cafe le Majestik

Chinese food fans looking for their next Hong-Kong-style cafe experience can check out this new restaurant at Markham Rd. and McNicoll Ave. that has a retro atmosphere.

Jane & Dick's Bistro

Try a lot of little things at this new bistro that just popped up in the Yonge and Eglinton area, and wash it all down with one of their refreshing cocktails.

Fusion Kitchen

Whether you want biryani, burgers or wings this new Danforth East joint has got you with a fully loaded menu of comfort food.

Diamond Kabab

Kabab lovers should investigate this new destination for their favourite food in Little Italy, where they serve meat on a stick in many styles.

The Spicy Venue

Indian thali meals and butter chicken are now being served at this brand new restaurant that just opened at Ellesmere Rd. and Midland Ave. in Scarborough.

Wood 900 Ristorante

Wood oven pizza, pasta and wings are all super comforting at this newly opened Corktown restaurant.

Blooming Garden

The Sandhurst Circle community is now home to this new restaurant for Chinese cuisine serving all sorts of traditional dishes.

