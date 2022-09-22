7 new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto offer all kinds of different options for Chinese, Indian, Italian and comfort food. It's time to start packing on the carbs in preparation for winter, so stuff yourself with some new flavours this week.

Here are some new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Chinese food fans looking for their next Hong-Kong-style cafe experience can check out this new restaurant at Markham Rd. and McNicoll Ave. that has a retro atmosphere.

Try a lot of little things at this new bistro that just popped up in the Yonge and Eglinton area, and wash it all down with one of their refreshing cocktails.

Whether you want biryani, burgers or wings this new Danforth East joint has got you with a fully loaded menu of comfort food.

Kabab lovers should investigate this new destination for their favourite food in Little Italy, where they serve meat on a stick in many styles.

Indian thali meals and butter chicken are now being served at this brand new restaurant that just opened at Ellesmere Rd. and Midland Ave. in Scarborough.

Wood oven pizza, pasta and wings are all super comforting at this newly opened Corktown restaurant.

The Sandhurst Circle community is now home to this new restaurant for Chinese cuisine serving all sorts of traditional dishes.