CNE food vendors shut down by Toronto health inspectors

A food vendor at the CNE famous for its chicken fries poutine and Halal chicken wieners has just been shut down by Toronto health inspectors.

According to a DineSafe report dated August 22, Zabiha Halal has been closed for three infractions, one deemed crucial for the "food premise maintained in a manner permitting health hazard."

Other significant infractions relate to handwashing stations deemed not adequate and not providing hot and cold water in the utensil washing area.

A second vendor, Maple Lodge Farms, was also shut down and cited for identical infractions.

The closures are the first major food snafus at the 2022 CNE which opened last Friday will a long list of outrageous new food to try along with the usual assortment of nostalgic favourites.

Zabiha Halal and Maple Lodge Farms will both remain closed until they're reinspected and deemed safe by health inspectors to reopen.