Toronto pub offering new dog menu so pups can dine at the bar with you

Toronto restaurants have been offering special menus just for dogs recently, and a new one has been added to the roster.

Stout Irish Pub is the latest restaurant to offer a dog-friendly menu especially for pups so you and your furry friend can unwind together with a cold one at the end of a long day. That's right: they even have doggy beer.

Toronto seafood restaurant Lobster Burger Bar put dog meals on their menu last summer, and while there were Thanksgiving turkey and rosemary chicken options, Stout is taking things a step further by serving dog-friendly versions of their human pub grub.

Stout is known for their hearty Irish fare and lively communal atmosphere, the bar often packed with trivia nerds looking to test their knowledge with one of the spot's famous quizzes. Your dog may not be able to help you out with the winning answer, but now they can dig into cottage pie right alongside you.

They're serving up a menu specially designed for dogs with two portion sizes, one designated for dogs under 15 pounds and one for dogs over 15 pounds.

On it, there are "yum yums" like mashed potatoes with gravy or cheese, mashed carrots with gravy, cottage pie, sirloin tip, chicken and rice and raw veal bone, starting at $5 and topping out at $13 for a large portion of sirloin and rice.

There are even desserts ($3 to $5): ice cream, carrots and whipped cream, or peanut butter and ice cream. And for $6, you can treat your four-legged pal to 375 millilitres of non-alcoholic beer.

The dog menu first became available around the end of July, and is available on the Stout garden patio.