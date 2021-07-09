Toronto restaurant to offer dog menu so pets can eat while owners dine

Patio season is arguably the best time of year for human beings in Toronto, but it's about to get a lot more exciting for our furry friends, too.

King West restaurant Lobster Burger Bar will be welcoming both dogs and people onto its patio starting this weekend, and they'll also be serving up fresh and healthy dishes for their canine customers.

"We're so excited to share that starting Saturday, July 10, Lobster Burger Bar is inviting dogs of Toronto to their beautiful patio!" reads an Instagram post from Puppy Gang Fresh Foods, the Toronto company supplying dog food to the restaurant.

"Just like their humans who get to taste from a delectable menu, the dogs will be served Toronto's Puppy Gang Fresh Foods gently-cooked, human-grade meals and will have their own menu to choose from."

Owners who bring their dog along with them will get to choose from four high-quality dishes for their pooch: Thanksgiving Turkey⁣, Zesty Rosemary Chicken⁣, Beef Lovers⁣ or Fisherman's Catch⁣.

Puppy Gang Fresh Foods will also be on site at Lobster Burger Bar on July 10 from 4 p.m. onwards to hand out samples of the four meals to the first 50 customers.