7 new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto offer opportunities to try shabu shabu, butter chicken wings, tavern pizza and tendon rice bowls. You can take a trip around the world every weekend in this city, so start with these recently opened spots.

Tavern pizza cut into squares, vinegar chicken, burgers and mozzarella sticks all create a welcoming atmosphere at this new Little Italy restaurant that also has lots to drink.

Never been to an NYC bodega, but want to know what it's like? Now you can find out at this new Leslieville joint making their very own Philly cheese steaks and chopped cheese sandwiches.

Try the newest tendon place in town at Assembly Chef's Hall in the Financial District, where they make rice bowls using Koshihikari rice.

If you've never had shabu shabu and you're in Scarborough, head to this restaurant that just opened on Silver Star Blvd. for a taste. They also do coffee and tea.

Asian fusion food like Thai curry mussels and Korean fried chicken is now available from this Bloorcourt restaurant in a space that has been through a couple concepts in recent years.

Indian food like chicken tikka masala is on the menu at this recently opened restaurant on St. Clair West, but they also do inventive dishes like biryani croquettes, butter chicken wings and meatless tandoori soy "chops."

There's a new place for tapas in Little Italy now that this bar and restaurant is opening up this weekend, serving favourites like croquetas, paella and ropa vieja.