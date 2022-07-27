Truck slams into popular Toronto restaurant forcing temporary closure

Patrons of a Toronto Japanese restaurant will have to find a new place to eat after a truck slammed through the exterior of Gyubee Japanese Grill's Dundas Street location on Tuesday, forcing its temporary closure.

The incident occurred around noon at the southeast corner of Dundas and Chestnut, when a truck belonging to a wholesale electrical supply company left the road and crashed through the exterior wall and front entrance of the Japanese restaurant.

The restaurant posted an Instagram story on Tuesday directed "To Gyubee Customers," acknowledging "the emergency [that] happened at [the] Dundas location today" and informing patrons that "Gyubee Dundas will be temporarily closed until further notice!"

"Sorry for any inconveniences! We will come back again soon."

If anyone was hoping to enjoy the restaurant's Bloor Street location, Gyubee has also posted to their IG feed with the message that "Gyubee Bloor is temporarily closed for Renovation from July 25th until further notice."

Photos of the crash came with some humorous comments directed at the city's oft-criticized Vision Zero program and victim-blaming officials.

This building should have been wearing brighter colours and paying more attention #VisionZero #ZeroVision #topoli pic.twitter.com/HWHlPEdVLr — Jason Wagar (@jasonwagar) July 26, 2022

It appears the truck only broke through the first few feet of the restaurant, and no injuries were reported.

It's not the first case of something awful occurring at this location, as the current Gyubee address was formerly home to the Garden Restaurant, which was the site of a 2014 robbery-turned-murder.