10 great restaurants in Toronto with rooftop patios and breathtaking views

Rooftop patios in Toronto are a thing of beauty on a beautiful summer day. These spots which offer incredible views take everything to an entirely different level when the food is as good as the scenery.

Here are some great restaurants with rooftop patios with breathtaking views of Toronto.

Specializing in reimagined Latin dishes with a modern flair - think seared pulpo a la plancha, lomo saltado and oysters served with a tequila lime mignonette - this King West spot has a "fiesta hour" on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

With one of the largest patios in the Yonge and Eglinton corridor, Stock TC is both a grocer and restaurant that serves a wide variety of brunch, lunch and dinner options complete with colourful handcrafted cocktails.

You can find some innovative Italian eats in this massive Corktown restaurant, and can feast on their secluded patio which hangs over the city below. Brunch options like ricotta pancakes look amazing, as well as their creamy pastas served at dinnertime like their mafalde e funghi.

This location of Terroni is the place to be if you want to feel like you're eating in a wide open space in the sky - one of Toronto's historic clock towers is in full view, along with a beautiful city skyline in the distance. Oh, and their no modifications Neopolitan-style pizza is amazing too.

The wide open rooftop patio in the Financial District is right in the hustle and bustle of it all. It's the ideal place for a special occassion or business celebration if you're a seafood lover with money to spare.

This stylish Japanese restaurant in Yorkville serves sophisticated dishes like wagyu tataki, lobster caesar and whole grilled sea bass. It's hard to think of what's more impressive, their food or their rooftop patio, which offers a calm and cozy escape from the busy city streets below.

This rooftop patio in 1 Hotel near King and Bathurst has one of the most impressive, expansive views of the city, on top of offering diners some excellent food and drinks. Their Asian-inspired menu consists of items like wagyu kastu sandos, octopus hush puppies and miso cod.

This hidden gem has a rooftop patio which looks out onto Dundas West and offers expansive seafood and wine options, making for a fancy and fashionable night out. You can find everything from oysters, jumbo shrimp and caviar to a full-blown seafood tower for two.

Just down the street from Bar Mignonette on Dundas West, this Italian restuarant comes with a small but sunny patio that overlooks the street below. They serve a varied menu of seasonal grilled vegetables, pizzas, pastas and grilled meats like lamb scotaditto.

With another sky-high patio offering expansive views of the city, sitting eye-to-eye with the CN Tower, this restaurant in the Bisha Hotel is where you want to go when you feel like being fancy. They even have a pool open during the summer to really bring on those West-Kost vibes.