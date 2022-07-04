Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
tiggy toronto

Delivery service that promised groceries in 15 minutes closes Toronto operations

Posted 10 hours ago
A new Russian-backed delivery service once promised groceries in 15 minutes, but now they're pulling out of Toronto for the time being.

When rapid tests were difficult to get in Toronto, app Tiggy swooped in offering to deliver them in 15 minutes, along with other staples.

The app originally launched in Vancouver, and now will once again only be operational there now that they're taking a hiatus from Toronto.

In addition to regular groceries, the app was also known for partnering with smaller local brands to deliver their goods.

According to an announcement posted last week on social media, Tiggy is "in the process of relaunching Toronto and will be back soon."

"We're offering huge deals on our remaining items to help further reduce food waste," the post reads.

The app stopped operating in Toronto at the beginning of July.

In private messages to customers, Tiggy seemed to suggest that the closure of Toronto operations was permanent, with no hint at a relaunch in the future.

In a message shared with blogTO the company texted "Sorry for the bad news, but our stores are closing. The last day the stores will be open is June 30th."

Tiggy did not reply to blogTO's request to clarify the situation.

