Class action lawsuit against Tim Hortons proposes free donut and coffee for data tracking

We promise this isn't a joke.

Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple big class-action lawsuits that alleged the iconic company was illegally tracking app users' locations and collecting tons of data.

To remedy their errors and offer grievances, Tims has proposed giving away one free hot beverage and one free baked good item to customers.

Ok so Tim Hortons spent more than a year silently and illegally tracking users through their mobile app, and the proposed class action settlement is ... a free coffee and a donut.



I swear to fucking god. This is real. pic.twitter.com/eu8P7c2kqO — James McLeod (@jamespmcleod) July 29, 2022

That would mean each eligible customer could claim a Double Double for $6 and a honey crueller for $2.39, plus applicable taxes. That's a grand total of less than $10.

I’m picturing the negotiations.



Tim Hortons: “Just a coffee!”



Lawyer: “Okay, we’ll withdraw the sandwich offer, but we gotta do at least a pastry. Be reasonable.” — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) July 29, 2022

The offer comes in the wake of years of investigations and a report from the federal privacy commissioner that found Tim Hortons collected customer location data for advertisements and promotions.

Basically, that report alleges Tims had broken federal privacy laws. It also found that the app still tracked locations even when it wasn't in use.

Not Tim Hortons offering a free drink and baked good for illegally sharing personal information through their app. 😂 — ⚢ (@itsgonnaBOKgirl) July 29, 2022

The proposal, which has yet to be approved by the courts, shows that Timmies does not admit any wrongdoing by offering up free coffees as the allegations have yet to be proven in court.

Settlement proposals were reached in four class actions in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

which one of the pretty women that follow me want to go on a date (on me) for one free Hot Beverage (retail value of $6.19 CAD plus taxes) and one free Baked Good (retail value of $2.39 CAD plus taxes) from any participating Tim Hortons store😏 — y (@hiremep1s) July 29, 2022

Beside the French vanillas and Boston creams, Tims also promised to delete any (alleged) data collected.

As of Friday morning, an email was sent to customers providing details of their free items.

tim hortons knows where you sleep, work and spend your free time, here is approximately 3 dollars we are so sorry https://t.co/tNYgj9ZXrq — eragón el zero miedo (@Thompsonalysis) July 29, 2022

Of course, people are pissed about the offering, saying that it's hardly worth having their locations (allegedly) tracked.

If the settlement is approved, we suggest running to your nearest Tims before all the good donuts get taken and you're left with the old fashioned plains.