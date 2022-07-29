Eat & Drink
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
tim hortons class action

Class action lawsuit against Tim Hortons proposes free donut and coffee for data tracking

We promise this isn't a joke.

Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple big class-action lawsuits that alleged the iconic company was illegally tracking app users' locations and collecting tons of data.

To remedy their errors and offer grievances, Tims has proposed giving away one free hot beverage and one free baked good item to customers.

That would mean each eligible customer could claim a Double Double for $6 and a honey crueller for $2.39, plus applicable taxes. That's a grand total of less than $10. 

The offer comes in the wake of years of investigations and a report from the federal privacy commissioner that found Tim Hortons collected customer location data for advertisements and promotions.

Basically, that report alleges Tims had broken federal privacy laws. It also found that the app still tracked locations even when it wasn't in use.

The proposal, which has yet to be approved by the courts, shows that Timmies does not admit any wrongdoing by offering up free coffees as the allegations have yet to be proven in court.

Settlement proposals were reached in four class actions in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

Beside the French vanillas and Boston creams, Tims also promised to delete any (alleged) data collected.

As of Friday morning, an email was sent to customers providing details of their free items.

Of course, people are pissed about the offering, saying that it's hardly worth having their locations (allegedly) tracked.

If the settlement is approved, we suggest running to your nearest Tims before all the good donuts get taken and you're left with the old fashioned plains.

Lead photo by

bukharov
