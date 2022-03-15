Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
tim hortons roll up the rim 2022

People are still really mad at Tim Hortons for ditching their Roll Up The Rim To Win cups

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Tim Hortons customers have been panning the iconic Canadian coffee chain in recent weeks, as everything from cruel and cowardly to downright classist, for failing to bring back its traditional Roll Up The Rim To Win program for 2022.

The annual promotion — which has since the dawn of time consisted of people rolling up the rims of their empty paper coffee cups to reveal either prize names or the words "please play again" (grrrr) — changed quite a bit in 2020 amid the COVID pandemic.

At that time, Tim Hortons announced that it was eliminating physical cups from the equation due to environmental concerns and public health restrictions.

"Tim Hortons does not believe it’s the right time for team members in restaurants to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people's mouths during this current public health environment," the company wrote of the change. And, I mean, fair.

Since then, Roll Up The Rim has run as a digital program, allowing customers to virtually "roll up" their "rims" using the company's own Tims Rewards app.

Nostalgic Canadians were crushed to learn that they'd no longer find anything written on the paper cups they'd painstakingly unravelled with their teeth, but hey — it was a pandemic. Everyone understood.

Even in 2021, when Tim Hortons announced yet another virtual edition of its beloved springtime campaign and went so far as to change its name for the first time since 1986 from "Roll Up the Rim to Win" to simply "Roll up to Win," people seemed to understand.

They didn't like the fact that they had to download an app to play, and yes, some were angry. Real angry. But nothing like what I'm seeing on Twitter this year now that the 2022 campaign has been live for more than a week.

"Roll Up To Win™ is back at participating Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada from March 7 to April 3. Download the Tims App and scan for Tims Rewards to play!" reads the company's website.

"For more than 35 years, Canadians have been rolling up and winning great prizes when they visit Tim Hortons. Now, Roll Up To Win™ offers the chance to win exciting prizes – like cars, getaways, electronics, gift cards, Tims coffee and donuts, and much more – on more of your favourite treats, all revealed from right inside the Tims App or website. The best part: Every Roll Wins!"

Some customers take up issue with the claim that "every roll wins."

While Tim Hortons had boasted that there would be no more losers under its new, digitized version of Roll Up, not everyone thinks that "winning" 20 per cent off a coffee purchase (only when purchased through the app) is really "winning" at all.

At least office workers who rolled back in the day could build ridiculous tower of "please play again" tabs on their desks for everyone to enjoy.

Now? Well, you pretty much need a phone to participate, first and foremost.

And there's no more picking up a whole bunch of coffees for your colleagues to unroll, potentially gifting them cars or donuts of their own for which they'd owe you for life.

Customers have been complaining online that the app is confusing and difficult to use...

If the app even works at all, that is.

Some are concerned about the fact that they have to give personal data over to a major conglomerate like Tim Hortons owner Restaurant Brands International in order to win anything at all.

Perhaps missing the memo that things changed over to digital a few years back, some are even expressing surprise this year over the news...

Others, deep sadness.

But for many, the pivot from rolling up physical cups to downloading an app to roll virtually has simply inspired anger.

"This app crap cheeses me off. We don't all use computers but we all can roll up the rim. Let's change it back, this is not funny Tim Hortons," tweeted one customer on Saturday.

"We need a 'trucker convoy' to protest against Tim Hortons," joked (I hope) another. "We need back the roll-up to the rim on the cups. That is very important!"

It is not clear if Tim Hortons plans to keep its iconic Roll-Up campaign digital forever, but it's important to note that you can still win serious prizes by participating, app or no app.

You'll earn a "digital roll" for every purchase of a beverage, hot or cold, breakfast sandwich, breakfast wrap and select other items.

Prizes include a staggering 14,015,916 "coffee and food" vouchers, as well as 15 Volkswalken Taos vehicles valued at nearly $40,000 each and ten fully-paid vacations to international Hilton resorts with values of up to $11,585 each.

Tim Hortons says you get a special bonus roll when you place your actual order through their app, suggesting that this ploy isn't necessarily all about public health or the environment.

Lead photo by

Steve Chui

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

People are still really mad at Tim Hortons for ditching their Roll Up The Rim To Win cups

You can now get souffle pancake sushi in Toronto

People are ripping on Doug Ford for yet another photo op at an Ontario restaurant

Toronto pizza joint ditches all third party apps in favour of their own free delivery

Toronto just got weird-looking coffee cups and people are already complaining

You can now get the world's first wine in a paper bottle at the LCBO

Toronto restaurant owner claps back at customer after one-star Google review

Toronto's first location of popular all-day breakfast restaurant opening this month