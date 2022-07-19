Famous Vancouver sushi restaurant is opening its first Toronto location

A Vancouver restaurant that's famous for its sushi is opening their very first Toronto location.

Hello Nori announced on social media that they'll be coming to Toronto.

Many people have commented on the post saying they "can't wait" for the restaurant to open here.

The restaurant has a location at 1165 Robson St. in Vancouver so far, but now they're expanding to open a location here on the other side of the country. They're also opening other locations in British Columbia.

Hello Nori's website boasts that they're "obsessed with creating the best sushi," and the restaurant's specialty is hand rolls.

They use seasonal seafood and ingredients sourced as sustainably as possible from local suppliers. They're also known for impressive interior design.

Hand rolls include options like toro, yellow tail, crab, truffle lobster, toro, scallop and king salmon, with dine-in options in Vancouver starting at $3 for an individual veggie hand roll and $21 for a set menu of four hand rolls.

They also do salmon and ebi aburi oshi sushi, and serve tea, beer, sake and wine for dine-in. In addition, there's a to go menu with cut rolls and a DIY hand roll kit.

Hello Nori will be opening in Toronto in 2023.