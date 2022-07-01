Beloved Toronto restaurant is opening a second location

Casa Manila, a longstanding Toronto restaurant that specializes in regional Filipino dishes, is opening a second location on the Danforth.

The new restaurant scheduled to open sometime in July will be smaller than its York Mills' sister, with rotating menu options offering something different to try each day.

The new location will also have a cafe that serves Filipino breakfast sandwiches in the morning, transitioning to lunch and then dinner in the evening. This time around, more vegan options will be present too.

Vegan dishes like adobo with korean tofu, Asian eggplant and green beans will be served along with many familiar favourites like spring rolls, pancit and crispy pork belly.

Casa Manila's new location will be at 508 Danforth Ave.