Starbucks is opening its second pick-up location in Toronto and hoping for less controversy

It's been a couple years since Starbucks opened its first ever pick-up location in Toronto to some controversy, and now they're opening another one.

People were upset at the time that the concept seemed to discourage the use of reusable mugs, and a petition even circulated, but this time no one seems to be taking that tactic.

Signage is already up for the concept at Liberty and Strachan.

Around 1,551 people signed the petition speaking out against the original pick-up concept in Toronto. At the time, some pointed out that customers wishing to bring their reusable cup into the pick-up location could not, but that wasn't really the way the concept was designed.

The idea behind these types of locations is to pre-order and pre-pay for your Starbucks using their app, and simply pick it up at the location.

The original pick-up location is at 25 King St. W. in Commercial Court, and was the first ever pick-up only location in Canada.

Not only was it the first of its kind, it's also got a different look from your average Starbucks with a light and airy design scheme featuring muted tones and sophisticated shapes. The store also comes equipped with digital smart screens showing order status.