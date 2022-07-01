10 new summertime treats in Toronto you need to try at least once

New summertime treats in Toronto should be tried at least once just so you can say you really got all you could out of the sunny season. Ice cream, watermelon, slushies, and of course, booze and caffeine are all on the menu.

Here are some places serving up brand new summertime treats you need to try at least once.

Parkdale can now refresh itself with eye-popping soft serve in watermelon bowls at this newly opened spot. They also do non-alcoholic Bahamian daiquiris.

Known for their peen-shaped desserts, this Queen West waffle house has added a new body part to their lineup with The Majesty, which can come topped with gelato in flavours like white chocolate sesame or Nutella.

Tucked away inside an old convenience store on Dovercourt in the West Queen West area, this place has been doing soft serve in varieties like sour cream vanilla, and you can expect lots of fanciful toppings.

A seasonal hand-blended pineapple and coconut slushie has just dropped at this Liberty Village joint known for its smash burgers. Is there a better summer combo than burgers and slushies?

You can get soft serve in colourful cones decked out with lots of toppings including summery fresh fruit at this new addition to the King West scene on Portland.

Aloette's new Liberty Village location is serving up frozé for the summer, and it's only available for walk-ins at that location, so head over for a great accompaniment to their famous burger.

This East Chinatown chocolate company is doing something a bit different this summer with soft serve made using oat milk and their signature dark chocolate for a dairy-free cold treat.

A Viet iced coffee from this newcomer to Little Italy is just what you need to quench your thirst but also boost your energy. They have signature cheese foam drinks in ube, pandan and coconut flavours, as well as iced lattes and tea.

A gelato-filled cannoli from this East Danforth parlour is just the ticket to get your summer off to a great start, and they don't stop there, also stuffing cookies and croissants with gelato.

This Portuguese bakery that now has locations at Yonge and Eglinton as well as in the Junction is now doing a passion fruit and guava smoothie that will transport you straight to the tropics.