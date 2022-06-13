Montreal salad restaurant Mandy's just opened their second Toronto location

Montreal-born salad chain Mandy's has already been taking Toronto by storm with their first location here, but now they've opened up a second one in town.

Mandy's is known for gourmet, over-the-top, colourful salads served in equally glamorous confines.

Recently, the salad restaurant opened its second-ever Toronto location, but it's not like the others.

Unlike the original flowery Mandy's on Ossington, this new Mandy's is takeout and delivery only, and is located inside one of the locations of Kitchen Hub, and they're calling it Mandy's Express.

Kitchen Hub has already brought together several of Toronto's favourite restaurants like Piano Piano, Carbon Bar, Cabano's and Pai at their multiple locations, in a ghost kitchen "hub" format that allows you to order from several places all at the same time.

Mandy's is now stationed at the location of Kitchen Hub at 1121 Castlefield. Their food is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Their classic Caesar ($15.50) and Cobb ($16) are on the menu, as well as some of their more creative salads like the peanut satay salad ($16), the Hippie Bowl with avocado, quinoa, kale and teriyaki tofu and "The Fave" with romaine, broccoli, pita chips and parmesan.

Unlike this Mandy's Express which has only salads on the menu, other Mandy's locations also serve smoothies and bowls.