Toronto's most famous French restaurant is coming back from the dead

One of Toronto's most famous French restaurants had fought time and time again to stay open is now at long last reopening in its original location.

It had been teased that Le Select on Wellington would be reopening under new ownership having been taken over by Allied Properties, with an announcement in late 2021 that the restaurant would be saying "au revoir but not goodbye."

Le Select is now changing hands from Frédéric Geisweiller to ex-Keg CEO David Aisenstat.

The restaurant has been operating for around 45 years, and was always known for their classic French plates. For years they railed against unfair tax increases that saw their rates rise to unsustainable levels.

The menu and design of the space should remain relatively the same, with familiar elements like a zinc bar, mosaic floor and vintage posters.

Chefs Ted Corrado and Zachary Barnes will also introduce some new twists to the iconic French menu, but you'll still be able to get favourites like moules frites and escargot, and there will still be an impressive wine list.

Lunch will be available on weekdays from 11 a.m. and dinner nightly from 5 p.m., with brunch available on weekends starting at 11 a.m.

Le Select will be reopening in its renowned original location on June 24.