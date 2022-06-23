Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
new toronto restaurants

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto offer new experiences of Italian, Mexican and Asian food, as well as some twists on burgers and fried chicken you may never have tried before.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Nodo Liberty Village

Italian empire Nodo already has multiple locations across the city, but they've just opened this brand new one in Liberty Village with an impressive patio.

Soy Boys

Plant-based burger lovers rejoice: this new meat-free option just opened up in Church Wellesley Village serving single and double burgers as well as oat soft serve.

Tita's Mexican Food on St. Clair West

There's a new addition to the Latin American food scene along St. Clair West in the form of a second location for Tita's Mexican, which mainly deals in awesome tacos and guacamole. The grand opening is June 25.

Torisho

Get a taste of a famous Japanese karaage (fried chicken) brand with the opening of this Canadian location in the Beaches. Try momo (dark meat) or mune (white meat) options. They've also got wings and sandwiches.

Jollof King

Daddyo's Pasta that once reigned in this spot on Spadina near the University of Toronto may be gone, but it's been replaced by this new spot for Nigerian food including nominal jollof rice.

Souperlicious on Eglinton

This chain known for its comforting eats like all-day soup and porridge has just opened up a brand new location on Eglinton in Scarborough. 

Le Select Bistro

This French restaurant on Wellington in the King West area has gone through a lot the past few years, but it's now been saved and is back better than ever with the same classic dishes we know and love. Its re-opening date is June 24.

Hector Vasquez at Tita's
