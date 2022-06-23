7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto offer new experiences of Italian, Mexican and Asian food, as well as some twists on burgers and fried chicken you may never have tried before.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Italian empire Nodo already has multiple locations across the city, but they've just opened this brand new one in Liberty Village with an impressive patio.

Plant-based burger lovers rejoice: this new meat-free option just opened up in Church Wellesley Village serving single and double burgers as well as oat soft serve.

There's a new addition to the Latin American food scene along St. Clair West in the form of a second location for Tita's Mexican, which mainly deals in awesome tacos and guacamole. The grand opening is June 25.

Get a taste of a famous Japanese karaage (fried chicken) brand with the opening of this Canadian location in the Beaches. Try momo (dark meat) or mune (white meat) options. They've also got wings and sandwiches.

Daddyo's Pasta that once reigned in this spot on Spadina near the University of Toronto may be gone, but it's been replaced by this new spot for Nigerian food including nominal jollof rice.

This chain known for its comforting eats like all-day soup and porridge has just opened up a brand new location on Eglinton in Scarborough.

This French restaurant on Wellington in the King West area has gone through a lot the past few years, but it's now been saved and is back better than ever with the same classic dishes we know and love. Its re-opening date is June 24.