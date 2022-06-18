Toronto just got a famous brand of footlong fries for the first time ever

Eat & Drink
Ever wished you could get fries in Toronto that are a foot long? Well, now that dream is coming true.

Footlong Freakk Fries, a brand that's already exploded in other areas of the country, is now in Toronto for the first time ever.

Headquartered in Alberta, the brand has popped up in places like British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatoon, and has been present at big events like the Calgary Stampede, K-Days and the Pacific National Exhibition.

While traditional fries usually measure around six or seven inches long, these fries are twice the size at a foot long. They use special equipment to make them extra long, and they're supposed to be guaranteed crispy, so they won't flop and break even at a foot long.

There are dips for the fries like ketchup, chipotle mayo, spicy mustard and curry dip, and they're available in styles like garlic parmesan, sour cream and cheese, ranch and bacon, butter chicken and even drizzled with chocolate.

The brand has also been known for creations like masala spuds, samosas on a stick and samosa poutine.

The family-owned business is now at Street Eats Market at Scarborough Town Centre, where they first launched on June 3.

So go ahead: let your footlong freak fries fly!

Lead photo by

@foodiehoodyvr
