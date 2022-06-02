Eat & Drink
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
el patio toronto

Toronto just got a secret rooftop patio on top of a fried chicken restaurant

Eat & Drink
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're looking for a chill getaway spot inside of the city where you can sit back and have some drinks with your friends, this might be it. 

El Patio is a rooftop patio in Leslieville that's hidden in a completely unsuspecting fried chicken restaurant - Dave's Hot Chicken - serving drinks and Dave's hot chicken all summer long. 

El Patio has just announced today that they're officially open. Located on the second floor of Dave's Hot Chicken at Queen and Bertmount, their patio looks incredibly cozy with bamboo chairs, plush cushions and overhanging plants spread throughout.

They have a full beer and cocktail menu ready to go, serving buckets of Corona, craft beers like Jelly King and classic cocktails like Amalfi Spritz, mimosas and spicy Caesars.

If you're feeling snacky, you can order fried chicken at your desired spice level along with popular sides like fries and mac and cheese. 

You can find  El Patio on 1130 Queen St E.

Lead photo by

El Patio

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

Toronto just got a secret rooftop patio on top of a fried chicken restaurant

Toronto's massive outdoor beach club and swimming pool is opening this month

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Toronto's most famous French restaurant is coming back from the dead

Toronto's X-rated waffle spot is back with a new body part

Justin Bieber is a stan for cold brew in weird ad for latest Tim Hortons collab

One of Toronto's most famous restaurants is becoming an Earls