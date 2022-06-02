Toronto just got a secret rooftop patio on top of a fried chicken restaurant

If you're looking for a chill getaway spot inside of the city where you can sit back and have some drinks with your friends, this might be it.

El Patio is a rooftop patio in Leslieville that's hidden in a completely unsuspecting fried chicken restaurant - Dave's Hot Chicken - serving drinks and Dave's hot chicken all summer long.

El Patio has just announced today that they're officially open. Located on the second floor of Dave's Hot Chicken at Queen and Bertmount, their patio looks incredibly cozy with bamboo chairs, plush cushions and overhanging plants spread throughout.

They have a full beer and cocktail menu ready to go, serving buckets of Corona, craft beers like Jelly King and classic cocktails like Amalfi Spritz, mimosas and spicy Caesars.

If you're feeling snacky, you can order fried chicken at your desired spice level along with popular sides like fries and mac and cheese.

You can find El Patio on 1130 Queen St E.