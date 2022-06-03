Toronto restaurant known for its Korean food has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant that pivoted to a Korean takeout concept during lockdowns has now permanently closed.

Core was initally a bistro serving dishes like foie gras and scallops, but while there were restrictions on dining in they fell back on homestyle Korean classics such as bibimbap and galbi.

They've posted announcements on their website and social media letting people know they've closed their doors.

"It's time for us to close this chapter of our life and move onto the next one," reads the message on Core's website.

"We hope to see you all again in the future."

The restaurant was in business for about four years, and a closing announcement was posted on Core's social media on June 1.

"Thank you everyone who worked with us, dined with us, ordered from us, supported us, followed us on social media," reads the message on both social media and the website.

Even Kim's Convenience star Andrew Phung had feelings about the closure, commenting "Noooooooooooooooooooooooo" on Core's post on Instagram.

Many other people shared his sentiments in the comments, lamenting the closure and saying Core's Korean fried chicken was some of the best.

"The restaurant was sold to a new buyer," Core owner Hyun Jung Kim tells blogTO.

"I can't exactly say what's moving into this place, but it's something the Leslieville neighbourhood is already familiar with. We have no specific future plans at this moment."

Core officially closed on May 15.